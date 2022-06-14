Want To Sing The National Anthem At A Durham Bulls Game?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

National anthem auditions for the 2022 season have gone virtual! Anyone wishing to sing the National Anthem prior to a Bulls home game, including groups, is welcome to audition by filling out the form at the link below, which includes uploading a video of their performance. MORE DETAILS HERE

Performers will have one minute and 30 seconds to perform the anthem. Lyrics must be memorized and performed in a traditional style.

If you are chosen to perform the National Anthem at a Durham Bulls game for the 2022 season, you will be contacted by a representative from the Bulls’ front office.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark