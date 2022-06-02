WEN2022 Participant: David Banner

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A Banner Vision (ABV) CEO, David Banner is an internationally recognized Grammy Award-winning music producer, recording artist, philanthropist, activist, and actor with over 26 films under his belt. The Mississippi native is an entrepreneur dedicated to preserving culture, economic empowerment and freedom of expression.

Clients including Pepsi, Gatorade, Paramount Pictures, Marvel, Capcom and Mercedes-Benz have trusted ABV to produce captivating, culturally relevant, insightful content that engages audiences and builds brands. With a team of creative intellectuals and music producers that regularly work with today’s top music superstars, A Banner Vision brings this same level of expertise to its brand clients.

Banner’s outspoken point-of-view inspires, informs, and galvanizes audiences as is demonstrated in his numerous CNN appearances, social engagement and the over 10,000 subscribers to The David Banner Podcast, which is currently in production. Launching this year, The David Banner Podcast features bold and unapologetic conversations that will make you laugh, push your thinking, liberate your mind and move you to disrupt the status quo.

Collectively, ABV strives to deliver avant-garde creative direction, sound strategic insight and business intelligence that connects brands to movements, movements to culture and culture to community. Banner’s commitment to community, love for humanity and passion for justice are embodied in his foundation, Heal the Hood Inc., which provides clothing and other necessities to families during the holidays.

Having earned a Business Degree from Southern University (Baton Rouge) prior to embarking on his career in entertainment, Banner encourages under-served youth and creative minds to pursue professions “behind the scenes”. He leverages his affluence and influence to help leave the world in a better place than he found it.