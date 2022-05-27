Check Out Durham’s Free Live Music & Movies In The Park

CLOSE
This summer, residents can catch a movie and/or groove to music at the Rock the Park Concert and Movie Series sponsored by Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR). The series is free and open to the public.
The concerts are held in various parks from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and the movies will be held at Durham Central Park (501 Foster Street) from 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Throughout the summer participants will enjoy Jazz, R&B and hip hop music as well as movies. Due to licensing laws, DPR cannot mention the name of the movies showing on promotional materials. The series will officially kick-off on Saturday, June 11 at Forest Hills Park (1639 University Drive) with Jazz Band Sajaso.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chair/blanket as seating will not be provided. Food vendors will be available. No smoking, or alcohol allowed.
Events may be canceled in the case of severe inclement weather. Participants can check the website or call the weather line at 919-560-4336 and press #8 for the status of the event.
Please see the schedule below:
Saturday, June 11
Forest Hills Park, 1639 University Drive
Sajaso (Jazz)
Saturday, June 25
Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street
Encanto (PG)
Saturday, July 9
Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive
CJ Baker and “September” (Earth Wind & Fire Tribute)
Saturday, July 23
Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG)
Saturday, August 6
Southern Boundaries Park, 100 Third Fork Road
DJ Terminator X & The Sample Supreme (Old Skool/Hip Hop)
Saturday, August 20
Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street
Love and Basketball (PG-13)