Check Out Durham’s Free Live Music & Movies In The Park

This summer, residents can catch a movie and/or groove to music at the Rock the Park Concert and Movie Series sponsored by Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR). The series is free and open to the public.

The concerts are held in various parks from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and the movies will be held at Durham Central Park (501 Foster Street) from 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Throughout the summer participants will enjoy Jazz, R&B and hip hop music as well as movies. Due to licensing laws, DPR cannot mention the name of the movies showing on promotional materials. The series will officially kick-off on Saturday, June 11 at Forest Hills Park (1639 University Drive) with Jazz Band Sajaso.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chair/blanket as seating will not be provided. Food vendors will be available. No smoking, or alcohol allowed.

Events may be canceled in the case of severe inclement weather. Participants can check the website or call the weather line at 919-560-4336 and press #8 for the status of the event.

Please see the schedule below:

Saturday, June 11

Forest Hills Park, 1639 University Drive

Sajaso (Jazz)

Saturday, June 25

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street

Encanto (PG)

Saturday, July 9

Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive

CJ Baker and “September” (Earth Wind & Fire Tribute)

Saturday, July 23

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG)

Saturday, August 6

Southern Boundaries Park, 100 Third Fork Road

DJ Terminator X & The Sample Supreme (Old Skool/Hip Hop)

Saturday, August 20

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street