WEN 2022 Featured Speaker: Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd is a renowned actress, comedienne, bestselling author, and an Emmy® Award-winning former co-host of ABC’s “The View.” Whether on stage or screen, Sherri Shepherd’s magnetic personality and hilarious sense of humor never fail to delight audiences. This fall, Shepherd will fulfill her lifelong dream of hosting and executive producing her own daytime talk show, SHERRI, airing on FOX Television Stations and broadcasters nationwide. Through a deal with Lionsgate Debmar-Mercury, Shepherd’s daily talk show will air this fall on FOX O&O time slots of The Wendy Williams Show. Shepherd, who has been guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show amongst a continuing rotation of guests hosts this season, quickly became a fan favorite, landing the highest ratings of the season during her guest weeks.

Shepherd’s multifaceted career includes roles in several acclaimed television and film projects. She can currently be seen in the HBO MAX series “Sex Lives of College Girls;” and recently co-starred in the Lifetime movie “Imperfect High.” She co-starred in the Netflix hit comedy series “Mr. Iglesias;” and as a recurring guest star on ABC’s “Call Your Mother.” Shepherd’s other television credits include “Trial and Error,” “Rosewood,” “Man With a Plan,” “30 Rock,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” “Friends” and “The Jamie Foxx Show.” Her film credits include her first theatrical lead role in “Brian Banks,” Netflix “A Week Away,” “Precious,” “Think Like A Man,” “Top 5,” “Ride Along 2,” “Walk. Ride. Rodeo,” “Jean of The Joneses,” “Woodlawn,” “One For The Money,” “Abducted: The Carlina White Story,” “Guess Who,” “Beauty Shop,” and more. She was the first African-American woman to host a game show as host of four seasons of “The Newlywed Game. She made history portraying the first African-American version of the Evil Stepmother in the Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

As a standup comic, Shepherd is always ready to bring the laughs and excitement to the stage. She is currently on tour with legendary musicians KEM and Babyface, hosting “The Full Circle Tour.” Shepherd recently opened for fellow comedian and friend Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias at his history-making comedy show at Dodgers Stadium, where he sold out the venue of more than 45,000 seats, making it the third biggest comedy show ever and the biggest ever in Los Angeles. In 2019, she co-headlined the all-female-led comedy tour, “Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour,” with Loni Love, Kym Whitley, Adele Givens, and Melanie Camacho.

Through her own production company, Faith Walker, Shepherd launched the NAACP Image Award-winning podcast “Two Funny Mamas” with fellow actress Kym Whitley. She is currently a daily co-host on the FOX syndicated show “Dish Nation.” A New York Times best-selling author, Shepherd released two books, “Plan D: How to Lose Weight and Beat Diabetes (Even If You Don’t Have It),” and “Permission Slips: Every Woman’s Guide to Giving Herself a Break.“