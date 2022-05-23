Jif Peanut Butter Recall Due To Salmonella Concerns

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Statement regarding the Jif Peanut Butter recall reads:

We take very seriously the role Jif® products play for your family and are working to provide you, our valued consumer, accurate and up-to-date information on an ongoing basis.

In cooperation with the FDA, we have issued a voluntary recall of select Jif peanut butter products due to a potential salmonella contamination.

We are committed to reimbursing affected consumers. Please contact us through jif.com/contact-us or 800-828-9980. Due to high call volume at our call centers, our online contact form may be faster.

Our top priority is ensuring our consumers understand the details of the recall and are supported. We recognize your trust, and our reputation are built on our fundamental commitment to high standards for ingredients and manufacturing. We take your concerns seriously and are committed to producing safe, high quality peanut butter.

We encourage consumers to use the following information on U.S. impacted product to determine whether they have impacted product in their possession. This information can be found on the product packaging.

UPC Description Lot code Best if Use By dates Shelf life 5150007565 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150008026 JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150008051 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 1274425 thru 2140425 June 28, 2022 thru Feb 14, 2023 9 month 5150008058 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 1274425 thru 2140425 June 28, 2022 thru Feb 14, 2023 9 month 5150021889 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024090 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024091 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024094 JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024095 JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024114 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024136 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024137 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024141 JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024143 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024163 JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024170 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024174 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024182 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024307 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024321 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024322 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024331 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024402 JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024404 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024540 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024548 JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024706 JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150024776 JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150025499 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150025518 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150025524 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150025530 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150025542 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150025578 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150041418 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150072002 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2023 thru May 20, 2024 24 month 5150092100 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 1274425 thru 2140425 Oct. 1, 2022 thru May 20, 2023 12 month

The product lot code range for the impacted products is 1274425 – 2140425.

Consumers who have impacted product should immediately dispose of the product.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980.

Our teams are coordinating a thorough investigation into this matter in collaboration with the FDA to determine appropriate steps.

Again, we apologize for the concern this will create. Please know our number one priority is to deliver safe, quality products to our consumers. When there is any potential issue we act swiftly, as we have in this instance.

