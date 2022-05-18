Swim Lessons In Wake Forest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will accept registration for 2022 Swim Lessons beginning Monday, May 30, at 8 a.m. Online registration will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until all slots are filled.

Swim lessons are provided by a single instructor to groups with a minimum of two students and a maximum of four participants per class.. Classes will be offered for preschoolers (ages 3-5) and beginners (ages 6 and above) in June and July. Classes meet Monday through Thursday for one week, 45 minutes per day (Friday/Saturday may be used as makeup days).

All sessions will take place at Holding Park Aquatic Center, 133 W. Owen Ave. Classes will be conducted rain or shine and canceled only in the event of thunderstorms and/or lightning.

Schedule

Swim lesson sessions will be provided for preschoolers (ages 3-5) and beginners (ages 6 and above) in June and July.

View/Download the swim lesson schedule

Swim Lessons for Individuals with Disabilities

The PRCR Department will also offer one-on-one swim lessons for children with disabilities. The participant fee is $120.

Online registration is required.

Register Online

Only online registration will be accepted. Participant fee: $40 for Wake Forest residents and $80 for non-Wake Forest residents. Payments can be made with debit card, MasterCard and Visa.

Anyone wishing to register who does not have internet access is invited to sign up using the kiosks in the lobby of the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Computer kiosks are also available for public use at the following locations:

Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-Noon

Sunday, Closed

Flaherty Park Community Center, 1226 N. White St.

8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-Noon

Sunday, Closed

Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St.

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-Noon

Sunday, Closed

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark