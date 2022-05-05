International Food Festival In Holly Springs

New for 2022, the Holly Springs International Food Festival celebrates different cultures from around the world. MORE DETAILS HERE
Friday, May 6, 2022
5 – 9 p.m.
Along Ballentine St., Outside the Holly Springs Cultural Center
Enjoy a variety of food, beverages, and entertainment representing more than 12 countries. Bring your blankets and chairs for lawn seating outside the Cultural Center to watch family-friendly and entertaining cultural performances.
Come taste, learn and unite!
Food Vendors
Chimney Cake Box (Hungary)
Crepes Station (France)
Crispy Gyoza (Japan-Dumplings)
Don Taco y su Pandilla (Ecuador)
Fiori Trattoria (Italy)
Lornett’s Southern Kitchen (United States-Cajun)
Mr. Mongolian (Mongolia)
Panas Flavor (Venezuela)
Party in a Pita (Lebanon)
Tacos Costa Grande (Mexico)
Waves Shave Ice (Polynesia)
xQuisito (Japan-Hibachi)
Yagg Sii Tenn (Africa)
Local Beverages
Bombshell Beer Company
Chatham Hill Winery
Entertainment Schedule
5 p.m. Oak City Polka
6 p.m. Finding Patience Cast
6:30 p.m. The Lost Nomads
7:30 p.m. Aanya & Dhanya Perabattula (Bollywood Dancing)
8 p.m. Ewes Tree Band
*Vendor and entertainment schedules are subject to change without notice.
