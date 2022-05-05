International Food Festival In Holly Springs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

New for 2022, the Holly Springs International Food Festival celebrates different cultures from around the world. MORE DETAILS HERE

Friday, May 6, 2022

5 – 9 p.m.

Along Ballentine St., Outside the Holly Springs Cultural Center

Enjoy a variety of food, beverages, and entertainment representing more than 12 countries. Bring your blankets and chairs for lawn seating outside the Cultural Center to watch family-friendly and entertaining cultural performances.

Come taste, learn and unite!

Food Vendors

Chimney Cake Box (Hungary)

Crepes Station (France)

Crispy Gyoza (Japan-Dumplings)

Don Taco y su Pandilla (Ecuador)

Fiori Trattoria (Italy)

Lornett’s Southern Kitchen (United States-Cajun)

Mr. Mongolian (Mongolia)

Panas Flavor (Venezuela)

Party in a Pita (Lebanon)

Tacos Costa Grande (Mexico)

Waves Shave Ice (Polynesia)

xQuisito (Japan-Hibachi)

Yagg Sii Tenn (Africa)

Local Beverages

Bombshell Beer Company

Chatham Hill Winery

Entertainment Schedule

5 p.m. Oak City Polka

6 p.m. Finding Patience Cast

6:30 p.m. The Lost Nomads

7:30 p.m. Aanya & Dhanya Perabattula (Bollywood Dancing)

8 p.m. Ewes Tree Band

*Vendor and entertainment schedules are subject to change without notice.

