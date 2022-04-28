LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jeff Johnson breaks down Harvard University’s announcement to spend $100 million in an endowment to support descendants of slaves who contributed to the success of the university.

His beef is that while they’re recognizing that black people’s part in the school’s success, their help is minor compared to their $53.2 billion endowments. The $100 million is supposed to go toward “the educational, social and economic gaps that are legacies of slavery and racism” according to the 100 page report email the university’s president sent to all students, faculty, and staff.

Hear the breakdown in the video below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Harvard Sets Up $100 Million Endowment Fund For Slavery Reparations Despite $53.2 Billion Endowment was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com