Accepting Nominations for the 2022 Raleigh Medal of Arts!

The Raleigh Medal of Arts program is excited to celebrate its most diverse and inclusive group of honorees yet!

We’ve revised the program’s guidelines, eligibility and evaluation criteria and increased the variety of nominations. All of this is to better reflect the demographics of Raleigh and Wake County, a goal laid out in the City’s Strategic Plan.

Any member of the public is welcome to nominate an individual, organization, project, or collaboration for the Raleigh Medal of Arts. Self-nominations are also accepted.

All nominations must be submitted electronically by Friday, May 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. EST.