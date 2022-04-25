Early Voting Starts Thursday at Eight Locations across Wake County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sites open seven days a week through May 14



NOTE: Fuquay-Varina Site Changed Due to Construction

Ready to vote? Starting this Thursday, April 28, registered voters can cast their ballots ahead of the May 17 Primary and Cary Municipal Election at eight sites located around Wake County.

“Voters are telling us they’re excited to return to the polls in person and early voting gives them options to find a time or location that’s convenient for them to participate in the election,” said Gary Sims, director of the Wake County Board of Elections. “And if residents missed the voter registration deadline, they can even register to vote or update their address at the same time they cast their ballot.”

Thanks to some innovative tools, Wake County has made it easier than ever to find the nearest Early Voting location and check current wait times. Visit WakeVotesEarly.com for an interactive map, hours, details about each site, answers to frequently asked questions and more. Voters can check their voter registration and download a sample ballot customized to their address at ReadyToVote.com.

Early Voting will be open for 17 days:

Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.;

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Looking to beat crowds? Lines are historically shortest on the first days of Early Voting. The busiest times are around lunchtime on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and the last three days of the Early Voting period.

There are eight Early Voting sites in Wake County.



PLEASE NOTE: The Fuquay-Varina site has changed since first being published due to construction delays related to supply-chain issues at the original site, Hilltop Needmore Town Park. The Town of Fuquay-Varina stepped up immediately to help find a new, alternate site just 10 minutes away at its W.O. Council Gym.

Find more information about voting and upcoming elections at ReadyToVote.com.

