Check Out Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week is presenting its 2nd annual campaign in the Carolinas. This year we are passionate more than ever to serve the culinary industry. We’ve expanded our participation from restaurants to food trucks, sweets, and more. Check out the full list of participating restaurants here.
The event is happening now through May 1st.
https://player.vimeo.com/video/521204555?h=1eab661d5c
Present Day On Maine – Carrboro
Cake Mommy LLC – Hillsborough
Perfectly Portioned LLC – Raleigh
Boricua Soul – Durham
716ers Food – Raleigh
Marcos 530 Italian and Asian Pasta House – Durham
Blue Tee Spoon – Raleigh
The Dankery – Durham
Big G’s Kitchen – Raleigh
Mike D’s BBQ Supply – Durham
Kwench Juice Cafe – Raleigh
Indulge Catering – Durham
Royal Cheesecake & Varieties – Raleigh
Pork in the Road – Durham
Sweetheart Treats – Raleigh
Zweili’s Kitchen & Catering – Durham
Uncorked Raleigh– Raleigh
Pure Soul – Durham
The Chocolate Boutique – Raleigh
Bon Fritay – Durham
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark