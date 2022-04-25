Check Out Black Restaurant Week

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Black Restaurant Week is presenting its 2nd annual campaign in the Carolinas. This year we are passionate more than ever to serve the culinary industry. We’ve expanded our participation from restaurants to food trucks, sweets, and more. Check out the full list of participating restaurants here.

The event is happening now through May 1st.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/521204555?h=1eab661d5c

The Chicken Hut – Durham

Present Day On Maine – Carrboro

Cake Mommy LLC – Hillsborough

Perfectly Portioned LLC – Raleigh

Boricua Soul – Durham

716ers Food – Raleigh

Marcos 530 Italian and Asian Pasta House – Durham

Blue Tee Spoon – Raleigh

The Dankery – Durham

Big G’s Kitchen – Raleigh

Mike D’s BBQ Supply – Durham

Kwench Juice Cafe – Raleigh

Indulge Catering – Durham

Royal Cheesecake & Varieties – Raleigh

Pork in the Road – Durham

Sweetheart Treats – Raleigh

Zweili’s Kitchen & Catering – Durham

Uncorked Raleigh– Raleigh

Pure Soul – Durham

The Chocolate Boutique – Raleigh

Bon Fritay – Durham

