Local Events
HomeLocal Events

Don’t Miss This Family-Friendly Event In Moore Square

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Source: Client Photo / Food & Vine Time Productions

The annual Mayor’s Unity Day Celebration aims to bring diverse elements of the community together to enhance understanding of different cultures.

The Raleigh Human Relations Commission will host the Mayor’s Unity Day Celebration in Moore Square on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! The public is invited to join the free event which includes family games, performances, inflatables, and food trucks (food requires payment).

The 2022 Human Relations Commission Awards will be given during the event to honor local individuals and organizations that make outstanding contributions to advancing human rights in our city, solidifying Raleigh’s reputation and recognition as a great place to live. You still have time to submit your nominations! Please complete the online form to submit a nomination.

 

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

16 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

[caption id="attachment_3594238" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] After the show is the afterparty. The who's who of Black Hollywood were in attendance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which has become the go-to party after the Oscars (if you aren't invited to Jay Z and Beyonce's soiree, of course). After some lackluster fashions at the Oscars, the ladies packed the heat for Vanity Fair's annual event, hitting the red carpet in sexier more fun looks than what they wore to the awards ceremony. All of which is why we look forward to the afterparties because they allow faces who weren't at the show, to step out and slay. Keep scrolling for the best looks at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

family , Food Trucks , Inflatables , Mayor's Unity Day , raleigh

Videos
Latest

Larenz Tate Recites ‘Love Jones’ Poem To Nia…

 23 hours ago
03.30.22

Ashanti Will Be Honored With A Star On…

 1 day ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock

 1 day ago
03.29.22

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following…

 1 day ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping…

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Get The Oscar’s Look: Get The Details On…

 2 days ago
03.28.22

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performance and Details on Her…

 3 days ago
03.28.22

Chris Rock Brought the West Philly Out… "Will…

 3 days ago
03.28.22

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Bad Hair…

 3 days ago
03.28.22
Close