Don’t Miss This Family-Friendly Event In Moore Square

The annual Mayor’s Unity Day Celebration aims to bring diverse elements of the community together to enhance understanding of different cultures.
The Raleigh Human Relations Commission will host the Mayor’s Unity Day Celebration in Moore Square on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! The public is invited to join the free event which includes family games, performances, inflatables, and food trucks (food requires payment).
The 2022 Human Relations Commission Awards will be given during the event to honor local individuals and organizations that make outstanding contributions to advancing human rights in our city, solidifying Raleigh’s reputation and recognition as a great place to live. You still have time to submit your nominations! Please complete the online form to submit a nomination.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best-Dressed At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
1. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Zoë KravitzSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. ZendayaSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Tessa ThompsonSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Winnie HarlowSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. CiaraSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Rita OraSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. NormaniSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Lori HarveySource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Chloe BaileySource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Kim KardashianSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty 16 of 16
