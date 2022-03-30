Don’t Miss This Family-Friendly Event In Moore Square

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The annual Mayor’s Unity Day Celebration aims to bring diverse elements of the community together to enhance understanding of different cultures.

The Raleigh Human Relations Commission will host the Mayor’s Unity Day Celebration in Moore Square on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! The public is invited to join the free event which includes family games, performances, inflatables, and food trucks (food requires payment).

The 2022 Human Relations Commission Awards will be given during the event to honor local individuals and organizations that make outstanding contributions to advancing human rights in our city, solidifying Raleigh’s reputation and recognition as a great place to live. You still have time to submit your nominations! Please complete the online form to submit a nomination.

