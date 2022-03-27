Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performance and Details on Her Dress

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Because of COVID, it has been several years since Beyonce fans have seen a performance from her.  It was only right that the queen B opened up the 94th Academy Awards to perform “Be Alive” from the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard”, a film about Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

During her live performances from the tennis courts where The Williams sisters got their start in the sport, Beyonce wore a gown from the Spring Summer 2022 collection by David Koma.  Surrounded by a monochromatic orchestra and dancers including her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.  The dress was slightly modified to match the monochromatic theme for Beyonce from the runway presentation but similar dresses on his site retail for upwards of $4,000.

Check out her full performance here:

The Latest:

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performance and Details on Her Dress  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performance and Details on Her…

 13 hours ago
03.28.22

Chris Rock Brought the West Philly Out… "Will…

 14 hours ago
03.28.22

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Bad Hair…

 14 hours ago
03.28.22

DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Galveston County's Redistricting Plan

 18 hours ago
03.27.22

Rep. Cori Bush To Co-Lead Health Care Hearing

 23 hours ago
03.27.22

‘Insecure’ Actor Sarunas Jackson Shares Story About Trey…

 1 day ago
03.28.22

Keisha Russell Denounces CRT And Ketanji Brown Jackson

 4 days ago
03.24.22

Megan Thee Stallion Is Coming To The Big…

 4 days ago
03.24.22

Celebrate National Cocktail Day With Martell Cognac’s ‘Cocktail…

 4 days ago
03.24.22

GOP Senator Walks Back Stance On Interracial Marriage

 5 days ago
03.23.22
Close