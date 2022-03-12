Has Your Water Been Turned Off? Here’s Help!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally-funded program that provides emergency assistance to low-income households, particularly those with the lowest incomes, that pay a high proportion of household income for drinking water and wastewater services.

LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program that helps eligible households afford water and wastewater services. Payments are made directly to the households utility company. Households can apply for LIHWAP through September 30, 2023 or until funds run out.

The State of North Carolina started accepting applications for LIHWAP beginning December 1, 2021 for households whose water services were disconnected or in jeopardy of disconnection. On January 3, 2022, the program was expanded to include all households that have a current water/wastewater bill and meet the eligibility requirements, whether or not their water service is disconnected. Although the program has been expanded, households that have had services disconnected or in jeopardy of disconnection will continue to have priority for LIHWAP funds.

HOW TO APPLY FOR LIHWAP ASSISTANCE

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible for LIHWAP, a household must have at least one U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen and:

Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level

Have household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or have a current outstanding bill

Be responsible for the water bill

Households can apply through September 30, 2023 or until funds run out.

5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion 1. Rihanna Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Anifa Mvuemba Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. Precious Lee Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Zerina Akers Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. Aurora James Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion 5 Black Women Making HERstory In Fashion [caption id="attachment_3453308" align="alignnone" width="844"] Source: The Chosunilbo JNS / Getty[/caption] We all dream of a world rooted in equality. That’s one of the many reasons ‌we commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD). Since 1911, IWD has been a celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. It’s more than just a day. It’s a call to action. This year's motif is #BreakTheBias. Black women worked relentlessly to dismantle the biases designed to break us in one way, shape, or form. There are many examples of trailblazing women who have burst through iron walls with nothing but will, drive and determination in mind. Rihanna Fenty is living proof that you can enter one industry, dominate it, and move on once you've mastered them all. Going from a record deal to a billion-dollar empire is no easy feat, but she proves that biases are meant to be broken - especially if you're a woman. ‌Black women shape culture effortlessly. We also know that Black women set the trends that keep the fashion world yearning for more. When we aren't showing up as our fashionable selves, we make history by advocating for one another and holding the fashion industry accountable. Many women are worthy of recognition on International Women's Day, but today we're highlighting five who paved the way for the dreamers who want to break biases. Ahead, find five stylish Black women leaving their mark on the industry.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark