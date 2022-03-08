Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Brittney Griner’s Wife Speaks Out On The WNBA Player’s Detainment In Russia

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

In February, WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities discovered vape cartridges in her luggage. Now, her wife Cherelle Griner is speaking out for the first time since the incident occurred.

Cherelle thanked fans for all their love and support for the Pheonix Mercury player as her struggle to return to U.S. soil weighs on.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” she wrote, captioning a sweet photo alongside Griner.

“I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely,” Cherelle added.

According to the Associated Press, the Russian Customs Service allegedly found cannabis oil in Griner’s vape, which could carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The customs service did not give an exact date as to when Griner was arrested. The star center’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas released a statement about the situation to AP news, telling the publication:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

Griner has been playing for Russia’s women’s basketball team, the UMMC Ekaterinburg, for the last seven years.  She reportedly earns over $1 million per season. The league took a two-week break in early February just before the FIBA World CUP pre-tournaments kicked off. Her last game was on Jan. 29. Griner is a two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and she has won a WNBA championship with the Pheonix Mercury.

On Mar. 5, Russia’s State Department issued a do not travel advisory amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The country urged for U.S. citizens to evacuate, warning Americans of the “potential for harassment” by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.

The WBNA said they stood in full support of Griner amid her tough legal situation, adding that their “main priority” was her “swift and safe return to the United States.”

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

WNBA Superstar Brittney Griner Reportedly Detained In Russian For 3 Weeks For Hashish Oil

10 photos Launch gallery

WNBA Superstar Brittney Griner Reportedly Detained In Russian For 3 Weeks For Hashish Oil

Continue reading WNBA Superstar Brittney Griner Reportedly Detained In Russian For 3 Weeks For Hashish Oil

WNBA Superstar Brittney Griner Reportedly Detained In Russian For 3 Weeks For Hashish Oil

[caption id="attachment_568325" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Christian Petersen / Getty[/caption] WNBA superstar Brittney Griner could be in Russian custody for a long time. The New York Times reports that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was detained in Russia after officials found hashish oil in her luggage while at an airport near Moscow. The newspaper sources a statement released from the Russian Federal Customs Service that also released surveillance footage showing a 6’9 individual that appears to be Griner going through airport security. In a statement to ESPN, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner’s agent with Wasserman Group, said, “We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.” “Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support, and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the league told the Disney-owned sports network. “We are aware of the situation in Russia concerning one of our members, Brittney Griner. Our utmost concern is BG’s safety and well-being,” the WNBA Players’ union told ESPN in a statement on Saturday. “On behalf of The 144, we send our love and support. We will continue to closely monitor and look forward to her return to the U.S.” Griner’s team, the Phoenix Mercury, told ESPN it was in “constant contact” with her family, her representation, and both the WNBA and NBA. “We love and support Brittney, and at this time, our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home,” the team told ESPN. “We are aware of the situation in Russia concerning one of our members, Brittney Griner. Our utmost concern is BG’s safety and well-being,” the WNBA Players’ union said in a statement to ESPN. “On behalf of The 144, we send our love and support. We will continue to closely monitor and look forward to her return to the U.S.” Like her fellow WNBA hoopers, Griner, 31, plays overseas during the winter months, something NBA players don’t have to do because they are better compensated. Griner and other WNBA players we’re leaving Russia for the past week following the country’s unjust invasion of Ukraine on the order of President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Griner has been detained for three weeks. https://twitter.com/CrossConnection/status/1500150590554492929?s=20&t=pJVGiLu4Z3FA-G8Feaa4mw Due to the ongoing Ukraine invasion and countries uniting against Russia, some believe Griner could suffer directly because of the situation and be detained for a long time. Former ESPN anchor Cari Champion believes it “will change the landscape of how women play overseas to make their money.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Cauq_-rlZfl/ There has also been an outpouring of support for Griner, with the #FreetBrittney hashtag quickly picking up steam on Twitter. https://twitter.com/JonHutson/status/1500150934516682752?s=20&t=pJVGiLu4Z3FA-G8Feaa4mw You can peep more reactions to Griner being detained and tweets calling for her immediate release below. Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Brittney Griner’s Wife Speaks Out On The WNBA Player’s Detainment In Russia  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Police Brutality Lawsuit Against City Of Denver Goes…

 19 hours ago
03.07.22

‘Finding Tamika’: Erika Alexander Narrates New Audible Series…

 24 hours ago
03.07.22

Historic Statue Of Mary McLeod Bethune To Be…

 1 day ago
03.08.22

Snoop Dogg Does Not Own ‘The Chronic’ Masters…

 1 day ago
03.08.22

Length Check: Savannah James Shows Off Her Daughter…

 1 day ago
03.07.22

Sherri Shepherd Speaks On Her Gratefulness To Wendy…

 2 days ago
03.07.22

Annual ‘Bloody Sunday’ Commemoration Reminder Of The Stakes…

 2 days ago
03.06.22
10 items

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim…

 2 days ago
03.07.22

Concerns Grow After News Of Russia Detaining WNBA…

 3 days ago
03.05.22

Journalist Elie Mystal Discusses His New Book ‘Allow…

 4 days ago
03.04.22
Close