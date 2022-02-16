Black History Month
Celebrate Raleigh’s Black History On Trolley Tour!

Celebrate Raleigh’s Black History on this special trolley tour highlighting the downtown area’s African American heritage. The tour route includes historic homes, schools, churches, and businesses important to Raleigh’s African American history.

Tickets are $10 each. Please arrive at the Mordecai Visitor Center 15 minutes before tour time. Tours will follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines. Call (919) 996-4364 for more information.  Registration required.

Date: February 19th

Times: 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm

Cost: $10 REGISTER HERE

 

Black History Month , Mordecai , raleigh , Trolley

