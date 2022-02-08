Radio One Exclusive
Will Michael B. Jordan Marry Lori Harvey?

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 20, 2021

Source: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Seems like Michael B. Jordan,34, and Lori Harvey,25 could be destined for one another, according to the NYPOST.

We’ve seen the two flaunt their relationship for over a year with the revolting PDA all on social media and celebrating together. Shockingly, this could be documented as both of their longest public relationships.

Although the women swoon over Jordan and his charming physical appearance,  no one is really made at this relationship working out. Initially, Harvey wasn’t the top pick of the list people could imagine him with, but the two seem to work, unlike many of their past relationships.

Based on their birth charts, Jordan was born on Feb. 9, 1987, of an Aquarius sun, a sensitive moon in Cancer, and he’s considered to be well balanced emotionally.

Harvey was born on Jan. 13, 1997, of a Capricorn sun, a dreamy Pisces moon, and she is clearly considered irresistibly enchanting.

The two together are sickeningly cute, their future could lead to wedding bells, baby bumps, more pictures on your TL. No confirmation yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise when it does happen.

Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In Hermès
Lori Harvey , Micheal B. Jordan

Close