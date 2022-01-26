You Could Qualify For A Grant If The Pandemic Affected Your Business

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

About the Program

The Business Recovery Grant Program will issue a one-time payment to an eligible North Carolina business that experienced a significant economic loss due to COVID-19. The application period closes January 31, 2022. APPLY HERE

Two types of grants will be available to an eligible business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic:

A hospitality grant will be available to an eligible arts, entertainment, and recreation business, as well as eligible accommodation and food service business such as a hotel, restaurant, and bar (NAICS codes 71 and 72).

A reimbursement grant will be available to an eligible business not classified in NAICS Code 71 and 72 that did not receive funding from other relief programs including Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant, and EIDL Advance.

Watch an informational video

Grant Amount

The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. NCDOR will reduce grant amounts if the total amount of grants requested exceeds the maximum amount of funds authorized for the for Business Recovery Grant by the state of North Carolina.

Payments

Grant amounts will be determined at the conclusion of the application period. All payments will be made by check, mailed to the address provided by the respective business once the amounts are determined after the application period closes. APPLY HERE

Fashion's Ones To Watch: Stylish Celebs To Follow In 2022 9 photos Launch gallery Fashion's Ones To Watch: Stylish Celebs To Follow In 2022 1. Ellie Delphine Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Lori Harvey Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Doja Cat Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Chloe & Halle Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Precious Lee Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Monica Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Tessa Thompson Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Sza Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Fashion’s Ones To Watch: Stylish Celebs To Follow In 2022 Fashion's Ones To Watch: Stylish Celebs To Follow In 2022 What is life without Black women? The answer is nothing. Black women give life to every atom on this planet. And while society would have us to believe otherwise, no other demographic contributes to popular culture like women with glowing melanin skin. When Black women, “Black women”, – yes, we made that a verb – magic happens. Style is at the forefront of that magic. Because we innovate our looks in ways that is awe-inspiring, we wanted to roundup some very special Black women we believe are sure to lead the fashionable charge in 2022. Here’s to stylish Black women: may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark