The MLK Community Celebration Continues In Wake Forest

Several local churches and community organizations will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a free, public celebration on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 237 Friendship Chapel Road.

The evening’s theme will spotlight one of Dr. King’s messages: “I have decided to stick to love…Hate is too great a burden to bear.” In the spirit of the event theme, the Wake Forest MLK Committee will offer creative performance, writing and art competitions for students in Wake Forest and Rolesville-area schools.

Complete contest rules and information, along with the online contest entry form, will be available in November on the Town website . The competition winners will be recognized during the January 20 program.

The Wake Forest MLK Committee is accepting monetary donations from the community to help fund the monetary prizes and scholarships awarded to the competition winners. The MLK Committee hopes to raise $10,000 by January 31, 2022. Area residents can support this worthy cause by submitting online donations via PayPal. For more information, contact Margo Grant