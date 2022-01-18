Black History Month
The MLK Community Celebration Continues In Wake Forest

Source: W. Crabtree / Town of Wake Forest

Several local churches and community organizations will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a free, public celebration on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 237 Friendship Chapel Road.
The evening’s theme will spotlight one of Dr. King’s messages: “I have decided to stick to love…Hate is too great a burden to bear.” In the spirit of the event theme, the Wake Forest MLK Committee will offer creative performance, writing and art competitions for students in Wake Forest and Rolesville-area schools.

Complete contest rules and information, along with the online contest entry form, will be available in November on the Town website. The competition winners will be recognized during the January 20 program.
The Wake Forest MLK Committee is accepting monetary donations from the community to help fund the monetary prizes and scholarships awarded to the competition winners. The MLK Committee hopes to raise $10,000 by January 31, 2022. Area residents can support this worthy cause by submitting online donations via PayPal. For more information, contact Margo Grant.
[caption id="attachment_3273783" align="aligncenter" width="687"] Source: Culture Vibes / Culture Vibes[/caption] Today the world honors Martin Luther King Jr., the man who inspired us all to fight for change. Now more than ever, his mission to bring unity to Black people while fighting for basic human and civil rights ring loud and clear. If you've ever doubted White privilege, then watching White supremacist storm the Capitol building while walking away with little to no injuries will make you a believer. The racial injustice of our society proves that the fight for equality must continue. Black people celebrate their Blackness every single day but there are some days we're known to go all out. For MLK Day, Juneteenth, and all of February we like to take our unapologetic Blackness to another level! With the heavy emphasis on shopping Black and keeping the Black dollar circulating, it may be beneficial to show these brands some loving on this important day in Black history.

