News
HomeNews

Don’t Miss Kwanzaa Fest At Durham Armory

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Culture

Source: Diane Macdonald / Getty

The African American Dance Ensemble hopes you can join us Kwanzaa Fest on January 1, 2022 at the Durham Armory!!!

Kwanzaa is a celebration for all people, focusing on family, friends, and the fruits of the earth. Celebrated December 26th – January 1st, the name Kwanzaa comes from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first fruits of the harvest.”

Celebrating the holiday season and Durham’s diversity, AADE’s annual Kwanzaa celebration is a time to enjoy family, community, and culture. Kwanzaa itself is a seven-day African holiday that celebrates a different principle each day. AADE’s Kwanzaa takes place on the seventh day, which is dedicated to Imani, or faith.

On January 1, 2022, at the Durham Armory we will celebrate with the community. The doors will open to the public at 11 am and the performances will begin at 1:00 pm. We offer a free venue of quality performances, marketplaces and collaborate with businesses and non-profits.

In honor of Baba Chuck Davis, collected canned foods will be donated to the Urban Ministry of Durham.

 

World Premiere Of A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN

MIchael B. Jordan's 'A Journal For Jordan' Red Carpet Style Was A Tribute To Sidney Poitier

4 photos Launch gallery

MIchael B. Jordan's 'A Journal For Jordan' Red Carpet Style Was A Tribute To Sidney Poitier

Continue reading MIchael B. Jordan’s ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Red Carpet Style Was A Tribute To Sidney Poitier

MIchael B. Jordan's 'A Journal For Jordan' Red Carpet Style Was A Tribute To Sidney Poitier

[caption id="attachment_3531760" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty[/caption] Dressed in neutral tones, a long-tailored cardigan, and a Valentino belt, Michael B. Jordan gave us leading man energy as he arrived at the AMC Theatre in Lincoln Square for the New York City premiere of his new film, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN. When asked about his personal style, Jordan told HelloBeautiful he likes “being comfortable, but tailored at times” and that his premiere look was inspired by “Sidney Portier and he wanted to honor the greats.” There to join MBJ was Denzel Washington, director of the film, Dana Canedy, former New York Times editor and author of the film’s original novel, and cast members Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Tamara Tunie, Jasmine Batchel, and Marchant Davis. Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson, Raising Kanan star, Patina Miller, and Law & Order: Organized Crime actress Danielle Mone Truitt were also in attendance. [caption id="attachment_3531756" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty[/caption] A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (played by MBJ), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (played by Chanté) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child (played by Jalon). Sony Pictures describes the film as “a sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love.” MBJ agrees. “Through love anything is possible,” MBJ told HB when asked about what he wanted the audience to take away from the film. “The movie is incredible and heartfelt - there are a lot of sacrifices in this film. But what’s at the core is family and heart, and that is what is important.” Check out our gallery below to see what the stars wore on the red carpet – from bright purples to more fall neutrals - and don’t forget to catch the film when it hits theatres on Christmas Day. Get into more red carpet looks, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

durham , Durham Armory , Kwanzaa , Kwanzaa Fest

Videos
Latest

Nikole Hannah-Jones Said People Should Listen To Educators…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Social Media Slams ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Bambi…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

The End Of An Era: 5 Times Insecure…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Easy Lift: Pro-Vaccine Donald Trump Managed To Make…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Hilarious Christmas 2021 Memes Show The World Can…

 1 day ago
10.29.01
9 items

Holiday Recap: Here’s How Our Favorite Celebs Spent…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

‘Sistas’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was “Disappointed” In Common’s…

 1 day ago
07.08.01

Dignity In Interdependence, Revisiting Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Framing…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close