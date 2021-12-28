Don’t Miss Kwanzaa Fest At Durham Armory

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The African American Dance Ensemble hopes you can join us Kwanzaa Fest on January 1, 2022 at the Durham Armory!!!

Kwanzaa is a celebration for all people, focusing on family, friends, and the fruits of the earth. Celebrated December 26th – January 1st, the name Kwanzaa comes from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first fruits of the harvest.”

Celebrating the holiday season and Durham’s diversity, AADE’s annual Kwanzaa celebration is a time to enjoy family, community, and culture. Kwanzaa itself is a seven-day African holiday that celebrates a different principle each day. AADE’s Kwanzaa takes place on the seventh day, which is dedicated to Imani, or faith.

On January 1, 2022, at the Durham Armory we will celebrate with the community. The doors will open to the public at 11 am and the performances will begin at 1:00 pm. We offer a free venue of quality performances, marketplaces and collaborate with businesses and non-profits.

In honor of Baba Chuck Davis, collected canned foods will be donated to the Urban Ministry of Durham.