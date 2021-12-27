Christmas Tree Disposal In Durham

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

LIVE TREE DISPOSAL INSTRUCTIONS

All live trees left at any of the seven free drop-off locations as well as curbside must adhere to the following disposal instructions:

Trees must be cut in half if taller than six feet.

Trees must have all decorations and hardware removed including tinsel, lights, garland, ornaments, nails, and stands.

Trees should not be inside bags.

FREE LIVE TREE DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Waste Disposal and Recycling Center – 2115 E. Club Blvd.

Live trees will be accepted for free disposal at the City’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center.

Date/Time: Monday, January 3 through Saturday, February 5 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday



City Park Drop-Off Locations

Live trees may also be dropped off at no charge at the following six park locations. Solid Waste Management crews will be on site each of these Saturdays to assist.

Date/Time: Saturday, January 8; Saturday, January 15; Saturday, January 22; Saturday, January 29; and Saturday, February 5 7 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Locations: C.M. Herndon Park, 511 Scott King Rd. Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Rd. Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Dr. Twin Lakes Park, 435 Chandler Rd. Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Rd. Bethesda Park, 1814 Stage Rd.



FREE CURBSIDE COLLECTIONS FOR YARD WASTE AND EXEMPT SERVICE CUSTOMERS ONLY

Free curbside collections for live trees are only available to current yard waste customers and current exempt service customers. A tree collection will not count toward a free brush collection for yard waste customers.

Dates: Curbside live tree collections will take place from January 10 through February 4. Current customers should place their tree at the curb on their normal collection day.



The Beauty Gift Guide For The Last-Minute Shopper 8 photos Launch gallery The Beauty Gift Guide For The Last-Minute Shopper 1. Urban Skin Rx Acne and Dark Spot Control Package Source:Urban Skin Rx 1 of 8 2. SEPHORA COLLECTION Serum Discovery Set Source:Sephora 2 of 8 3. Biossance Unstoppable Glow Set Source:Sephora 3 of 8 4. fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Value Set Source:Sephora 4 of 8 5. FORVR Moody Room Sprays Bundle Source:FORVR MOOD 5 of 8 6. beautyblender BESTIES Original Limited-Edition Blend & Cleanse Starter Set Source:Sephora 6 of 8 7. Dosso Beauty Ultimate Beard Kit Source:Dosso Beauty 7 of 8 8. Forever Mood Fir-Get Me Not Gift Set Source:FORVR MOOD 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading The Beauty Gift Guide For The Last-Minute Shopper The Beauty Gift Guide For The Last-Minute Shopper Tis the season for last-minute shoppers to come through with thoughtful beauty-focused gifts. After all, following through on plans to complete Christmas shopping before the holiday rolls in is no easy feat for some people. Whether it's deciding on the perfect gift or simple procrastination rearing its ugly head, mastering the art of early Christmas shopping is a task some people will never adapt to. Not to mention, the e-commerce world makes it pretty easy to score a clutch-worthy gift in the nick of time. Luckily, the 2021 Christmas season is no different for last-minute shoppers. Whether you're looking for a gift to impress your BFF skincare aficionado or your beau that's determined to take his beard game to the next level, there are various gifts that fall in line. Most importantly, these gifts are not too hard on your wallet. If you find yourself stuck on nailing the right gift, we're here to help. From everything from makeup to skincare, you'll be able to lock down some gems that'll put smiles on your loved ones faces. With that in mind, grab you credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to complete your last-minute Christmas shopping list. Happy Holidays!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark