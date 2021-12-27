Christmas Tree Disposal In Durham

LIVE TREE DISPOSAL INSTRUCTIONS
All live trees left at any of the seven free drop-off locations as well as curbside must adhere to the following disposal instructions:
- Trees must be cut in half if taller than six feet.
- Trees must have all decorations and hardware removed including tinsel, lights, garland, ornaments, nails, and stands.
- Trees should not be inside bags.
FREE LIVE TREE DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Waste Disposal and Recycling Center – 2115 E. Club Blvd.
Live trees will be accepted for free disposal at the City’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center.
- Date/Time:
- Monday, January 3 through Saturday, February 5
- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday
City Park Drop-Off Locations
Live trees may also be dropped off at no charge at the following six park locations. Solid Waste Management crews will be on site each of these Saturdays to assist.
- Date/Time:
- Saturday, January 8; Saturday, January 15; Saturday, January 22; Saturday, January 29; and Saturday, February 5
- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m..
- Locations:
- C.M. Herndon Park, 511 Scott King Rd.
- Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Rd.
- Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Dr.
- Twin Lakes Park, 435 Chandler Rd.
- Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Rd.
- Bethesda Park, 1814 Stage Rd.
FREE CURBSIDE COLLECTIONS FOR YARD WASTE AND EXEMPT SERVICE CUSTOMERS ONLY
Free curbside collections for live trees are only available to current yard waste customers and current exempt service customers. A tree collection will not count toward a free brush collection for yard waste customers.
- Dates:
- Curbside live tree collections will take place from January 10 through February 4.
- Current customers should place their tree at the curb on their normal collection day.
