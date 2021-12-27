Christmas Tree Collection In Morrisville

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Christmas trees will be picked up by Waste Industries/GFL as part of the yard waste program during the month of January.

Please remember to:

Place your tree at the curb on your designated yard waste day by 7:00 am for collection

Remove all lights, tinsel, bases, and ornaments before placing the tree out for collection

If the tree is larger than six feet in height it will need to be cut in half

Christmas Tree Disposal Sites

From 12/26/2021 to 1/26/2022 Wake County will be accepting Christmas trees at the following locations to be chipped up and used for mulch in the parks:

Apex Convenience Center: 6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

Lake Crabtree Park: 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville

