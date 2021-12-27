News
Christmas Tree Collection In Morrisville

Christmas trees will be picked up by Waste Industries/GFL as part of the yard waste program during the month of January.

Please remember to:

  • Place your tree at the curb on your designated yard waste day by 7:00 am for collection
  • Remove all lights, tinsel, bases, and ornaments before placing the tree out for collection
  • If the tree is larger than six feet in height it will need to be cut in half

 

Christmas Tree Disposal Sites

From 12/26/2021 to 1/26/2022 Wake County will be accepting Christmas trees at the following locations to be chipped up and used for mulch in the parks:

  • Apex Convenience Center: 6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
  • Lake Crabtree Park: 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville
Close