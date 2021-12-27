Christmas Tree Collection In Morrisville

CLOSE
Christmas trees will be picked up by Waste Industries/GFL as part of the yard waste program during the month of January.
Please remember to:
- Place your tree at the curb on your designated yard waste day by 7:00 am for collection
- Remove all lights, tinsel, bases, and ornaments before placing the tree out for collection
- If the tree is larger than six feet in height it will need to be cut in half
Christmas Tree Disposal Sites
From 12/26/2021 to 1/26/2022 Wake County will be accepting Christmas trees at the following locations to be chipped up and used for mulch in the parks:
- Apex Convenience Center: 6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
- Lake Crabtree Park: 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville
The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB's Digital Cover!
6 photos Launch gallery
The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB's Digital Cover!
1. Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful 1 of 6
2. Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful 2 of 6
3. Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful 3 of 6
4. Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful 4 of 6
5. Sarah Jakes RobertsSource:for HelloBeautiful 5 of 6
6. Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful 6 of 6
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark