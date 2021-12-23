Here’s The List Of Stores Open Christmas Eve And Christmas Day

CLOSE
Need to run out for a last minute gift or two? Before you head out, check out the list of stores that will be open.
Open On Christmas Eve:
- Aldi (Hours vary by location)
- Athleta (Hours vary by location)
- Banana Republic (Hours vary by location)
- Best Buy (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Bed, Bath and Beyond (Most open until 6 p.m.)
- Big Lots (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Costco (Most open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- CVS (Regular hours at many – Pharmacy hours may be reduced/closed)
- Dollar General (Normal Hours)
- Gap (Hours vary by location)
- Giant (Closing at 7 p.m.)
- JCPenney (Closing at 6 p.m.)
- Kohl’s (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Old Navy (Hours vary by location)
- Macy’s (Most stores open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Publix (Closing at 7 p.m.)
- Target (Most stores open until 8 p.m.)
- Trader Joe’s (Stores open until 5 p.m.)
- Walgreen’s (Regular business hours)
- Walmart (Closing at 6 p.m.)
- Whole Foods (Hours vary by location)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Open On Christmas Day
- CVS (Regular hours at many locations – some pharmacy hours may be reduced/closed)
- Dunkin’ (Store hours vary by location)
- Giant (Store hours vary by location)
- McDonald’s (Many locations open)
- Starbucks (Most locations open, double check using Starbucks locator)
- Walgreens (Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 24-hour locations to remain open)
