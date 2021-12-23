News
Here’s The List Of Stores Open Christmas Eve And Christmas Day

Need to run out for a last minute gift or two? Before you head out, check out the list of stores that will be open.

Open On Christmas Eve:

  • Aldi (Hours vary by location)
  • Athleta (Hours vary by location)
  • Banana Republic (Hours vary by location)
  • Best Buy (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Bed, Bath and Beyond (Most open until 6 p.m.)
  • Big Lots (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
  • Costco (Most open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • CVS (Regular hours at many – Pharmacy hours may be reduced/closed)
  • Dollar General (Normal Hours)
  • Gap (Hours vary by location)
  • Giant (Closing at 7 p.m.)
  • JCPenney (Closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Kohl’s (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Old Navy (Hours vary by location)
  • Macy’s (Most stores open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Publix (Closing at 7 p.m.)
  • Target (Most stores open until 8 p.m.)
  • Trader Joe’s (Stores open until 5 p.m.)
  • Walgreen’s (Regular business hours)
  • Walmart (Closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Whole Foods (Hours vary by location)
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Open On Christmas Day
  • CVS (Regular hours at many locations – some pharmacy hours may be reduced/closed)
  • Dunkin’ (Store hours vary by location)
  • Giant (Store hours vary by location)
  • McDonald’s (Many locations open)
  • Starbucks (Most locations open, double check using Starbucks locator)
  • Walgreens (Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 24-hour locations to remain open)

 

Close