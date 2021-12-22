News
Tips To Manage RDU Airport During The Busy Season

RDU anticipates welcoming nearly 494,000 passengers between Dec. 18 and Jan. 2 – more than the total for the entire month of December 2020. Thursday, Dec. 23 is projected to be the busiest day, with an estimated 37,600 travelers flying through the airport.

“RDU expects to finish strong after a year of robust recovery,” said Michael Landguth, president & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Over the winter holidays, we expect to see more cars on RDU’s roads and in its parking garage and lots, along with more people at ticket counters and security checkpoints. To prepare for the busy holiday rush, we are taking steps to make your travel days as smooth and convenient as possible.”

The airport is putting in place additional traffic management strategies in place to help relieve congestion:

  • Arriving passengers may be picked up on the Terminal 2 arrival and departure curbs.
  • Taxis will be staged in locations that help improve traffic flow.
  • Parking regulations will be enforced to keep roads and curbs accessible.
  • There will be an increased presence of law enforcement and traffic control officers.
  • Electronic signs will indicate which parking options are open to drive-up customers.

Here are some tips for making your travel experience more convenient:

  • Drivers who are picking up guests are encouraged to wait in the free cell lot at 1000 Trade Drive, which is located a few minutes from the terminals
  • Parking availability is updated continuously on the home page at rdu.com. Visit the website before you leave for the airport.
  • Reference the electronic signs on campus that show whether the garage is open to drive-up customers and which economy lots are available.
  • Arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights to make sure you have time to park, check in, go through security and get to your gate on time.
  • Finally, pack your patience! We want everyone to enjoy safe travels over the holidays.

Get more info here

 

Close