Holiday
HomeHoliday

Recycle Your Christmas Tree to Spruce Up Wake County Parks

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Christmas tree

Source: Arrangenstyle.com / @arrangenstyle

When Santa’s come and gone and it’s time to toss that Tannenbaum, help Wake County spruce up its parks by recycling your Christmas tree into mulch.

Through the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program, Wake County residents can turn their Christmas trees into mulch that will fortify and beautify park trails around the county. Just drop off your tree at one of eight locations from Dec. 26, 2021, until Jan. 23, 2022.

“The outpouring of community support for Happy Trails is always amazing, even during the pandemic,” said Chris Snow, director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

“One by one, Wake County residents dropped off 6,630 trees last year, which turned into 113 tons of mulch for our trails,” he said. “It’s incredible when you think about it – that’s enough trees to cover six acres of the average Christmas tree farm, and that tonnage adds up to weigh more than 17 elephants!”

Drop-off is totally contactless, which reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. Residents simply drop their trees in designated areas without any interaction with staff. If there’s a line, wait in your car until it’s your turn. If you cannot avoid being outside with others, stand at least six feet apart, wear a mask and wash your hands afterward.

The following solid waste convenience centers are open for tree drop-offs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week:

The following Wake County parks will accept trees from 8 a.m. to sunset, seven days a week:

All decorations must be removed before recycling Christmas trees. All facilities will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

Since 2012, the Happy Trails program has collected more than 46,561 trees and produced about 895 tons of nutrient-rich, aroma-filled mulch to spruce up Wake County’s park trails.

The program is a partnership between Wake County’s Solid Waste Management Division and the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department.

 

Big Latto's Royal Casino - Mulatto's Birthday Event

Five Times Big Latto Gave Us Hair Inspo

5 photos Launch gallery

Five Times Big Latto Gave Us Hair Inspo

Continue reading Five Times Big Latto Gave Us Hair Inspo

Five Times Big Latto Gave Us Hair Inspo

Happy birthday to Alyssa Michelle Stephens, a.k.a rapper Big Latto! The now 24-year-old is not only known for her clever rhymes and female-centric hits but we also can't stop thinking about her trendy fashion sense and her killer hairstyles. From her neon yellow locs to her jumbo box braids and everything in between, Latto is definitely our hair inspiration as she gives us look after look that we can't wait to emulate! Earlier this week, the rapper held a star-studded cowgirl-themed birthday party in Atlanta where she, of course, gave us style goals with her stellar look. There, she was completely on the theme in her all-white cowgirl attire, rocking a matching jacket, chaps, and hat. But her hair is what we're still swooning over, as the rapper rocked long, platinum blonde locks that she wore in a loosely curled hairstyle and served face and body as she posed for Instagram. Check it out below! https://www.instagram.com/p/CXmtgBhFFdZ/ While we're gushing over her recent birthday look, let's take a look back at some of our favorite hairstyles from Latto over the past year in celebration of her big birthday. Here are five times Latto gave us hair inspiration!  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Christmas tree , Mulch , recycle , Wake County

Videos
Latest
10 items

Will & Jada Vibes: Rumor Bubbling That Stephen…

 5 hours ago
04.03.99
6 items

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South…

 5 hours ago
04.02.99

Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For…

 23 hours ago
02.14.99

Doja Cat Covers Rolling Stone’s January Issue In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Beyonce sings the theme song for Mama Tina’s…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

The Evolution of Sarah Jakes Roberts: Her Ministry,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Sanaa Lathan Shows Off A Butterfly-Clad Ponytail On…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Black Twitter Debates On Who Is Finer….Drake Or…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Lizzo’s Glowing Fresh Face Has Fans Wondering What…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close