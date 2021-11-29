Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad, Richard Williams Facing Homelessness?! [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Gary makes his grand return this week in delivering the tea with some head-turning headlines, including the surprising possibility of homelessness for Serena and Venus Williams’ dad, Richard Williams, following the premiere week of their new Will Smith-led biopic, King Richard.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Another interesting trend that made it into “Gary’s Tea” for today is the sudden change of heart for a handful of high-profile cheaters, including Stevie J’s public plea to win back Faith Evans, Kanye West sending out a “Thanksgiving prayer” in hopes of repairing his relationship with Kim Kardashian West — move over, Pete Davidson! — Alexander “A.E.” Edwards fighting for forgiveness from Amber Rose and Safaree letting it be known loud and clear that he wants to get back on Erica Mena’s good side. Hey, the holidays will definitely do it to you!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get today’s serving of “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Is Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad, Richard Williams Facing Homelessness?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Internet Sleuths Discovered Saweetie And Lil Baby Are…

 9 hours ago
04.16.87

Ari Lennox Says She Was Racially Profiled And…

 10 hours ago
04.17.87

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art &…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Designer Virgil Abloh Dead After Private Battle With…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Prosecutors Say ‘Trust The…

 2 days ago
07.30.86

5 Tips For Managing Grief During The Holidays

 4 days ago
02.21.85

‘King Richard’ Actress Layla Crawford Opens Up About…

 4 days ago
02.08.85

Marlo Hampton On Giving Back For Thanksgiving: When…

 4 days ago
02.07.85
Close