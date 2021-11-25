The Undressing Room
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's "Boat Talk Part II" | Episode 43

The ladies are back coming to you from the Fantastic Voyage cruise sailing the Caribbean.  It’s Thanksgiving week and we’re talking about how millennials are celebrities, the holidays, and Black Friday gift tips. In our second live taping, we have special guests Sheri Riley (Marketing Professional/Life Coach/Author)  and Marlin Williams (VP. Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for StockX) undressing personal and business relationships to help you navigate in this new world. Plus, get all the tips on how to catch your boo cheating using technology.

The Final Question To Undress got real! See what the audience had to say.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Happy Thanksgiving. Are you ready for Black Friday? Check out our favorite picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

