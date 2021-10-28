Veterans Job Fair Thursday November 4th At Fort Bragg

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Fort Bragg Veterans Job Fair, Thursday November 4th, at Iron Mike Conference Center from 11am to 3pm EST. The Job Fair will take place in the Lafayette Room.

*MASKS ARE CURRENTLY REQUIRED TO BE WORN

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. There are over 80 exhibitors and several organizations are actively hiring this demographic with specific identified military-trained skill sets, and they need to fill jobs NOW. Industries such as manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, IT, emergency services and transportation are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring veterans and in large numbers.

