Apply To Get Up To $50 Monthly To Pay For Internet

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program gives low-income households a discount on internet services so they don’t have to decide between purchasing broadband and other necessities as they work and learn at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn how to enroll in the program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission. There is no fee to apply for the program.

Households may receive a discount of up to $50 a month for their internet bill. That rises to $75 a month for broadband service on tribal lands. Households may also receive $100 to buy a laptop, desktop or tablet through their internet provider.

Community groups can use these outreach materials to help spread the word about the benefit. The following frequently asked questions offer helpful information on outreach, participation and providers.

 

Happy seventh birthday to one of our favorite young beauty influencers, Zhuri James! As the youngest child of Savannah and LeBron James, Zhuri has charmed her way into all of our hearts, making us melt with her adorable smile and bubbly personality. In honor of this beautiful baby girl's seventh birthday, let's look back at five times she killed it as a young, beauty influencer!

 

