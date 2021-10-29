Apply To Get Up To $50 Monthly To Pay For Internet

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program gives low-income households a discount on internet services so they don’t have to decide between purchasing broadband and other necessities as they work and learn at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn how to enroll in the program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission. There is no fee to apply for the program.
Households may receive a discount of up to $50 a month for their internet bill. That rises to $75 a month for broadband service on tribal lands. Households may also receive $100 to buy a laptop, desktop or tablet through their internet provider.
Community groups can use these outreach materials to help spread the word about the benefit. The following frequently asked questions offer helpful information on outreach, participation and providers.
Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer
Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer
1. Zhuri and Savannah James' Adorable Mommy & Me
Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram 1 of 5
2. Zhuri And Her Adorable Bantu Knots
Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram 2 of 5
3. Zhuri's Fluffy Pig Tails
Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram 3 of 5
4. Zhuri's Flower Crown
Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram 4 of 5
5. Zhuri's Hair Tutorial
Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram 5 of 5
