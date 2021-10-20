Domestic Violence Awareness Month
HomeDomestic Violence Awareness Month

Triangle Empowered: Domestic Violence Education and Resources {PART II}

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Charnessa Ridley

Source: Radio One Digital Raleigh / Radio One Digital Raleigh

Victoria sits with Charnessa Ridley, The Deputy Director of NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement – NC Department of Administration for our October Domestic Violence Awareness Month Triangle Empowered. Triangle Empowered where knowledge is power.

As Covid-19 has kept us in the house, some have been subject to being in the home and it is the most dangerous place, because escaping an abuser is impossible. Thankfully the NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement would like to take this time to educate and provide resources for those in need.

Here are helpful numbers to reach out to :

National DV Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)

1-855-4- VICTIM (842846)

Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Deaf Hotline 1-855-812-1001

Trans LifeLine 1-877-565-8860

Teen Dating Violence 1-866-331-9474

NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement 1-877-502-9898 nccfw@doa.nc.gov

domestic violence awareness month , October

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Freedom To Vote Act: 5 Things To Know…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Washington State Sheriff Faces Charges Connected To Racial…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Lori Harvey’s New Skincare Line, SKN By LH,…

 1 day ago
05.10.65

Fake COVID Card Will Cost Evander Kane $1.6M…

 2 days ago
05.18.65

Gunna Is The Face Of Foot Locker’s New…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Tricia Baptiste Went From Doing PR For A…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

5 Events That Shaped Black History Month In…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Moving Beyond The Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close