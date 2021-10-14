Spread Some Cheer to a Family in Need this Holiday Season

Local
Christmas tree

Source: Arrangenstyle.com / @arrangenstyle

With the holiday season just around the corner, Wake County is asking residents to help bring joy to children, families and seniors in our community by participating in our annual Holiday Cheer program.

For more than four decades, the program has matched families with community sponsors who provide them with holiday meals and gifts. Beginning today, interested volunteers can sign up and will be matched with their assigned recipients.

“The holidays are a great time to show care and support for our neighbors, many of which are still feeling the impacts of COVID-19,” said Wake County Commissioner Susan Evans. “Having a gift under the tree or a holiday meal could bring a sense of normalcy that so many of us are craving right now.”

Holiday Cheer is in particular need of sponsors who:

  • Speak Spanish;
  • Can help families in rural Wake County; or
  • Can sponsor adults 18+ with cognitive disabilities and no family support.

To enable enhanced social distancing, sponsors can make donations using Amazon wish lists. Then, the gifts or gift cards will be delivered directly to the recipient’s home. The program still offers volunteers the option to buy, wrap and deliver their own gifts as in previous years if both parties feel comfortable with this.

While Christmas gifts are the most popular donation, there is a high demand for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to be donated, as well, especially for older residents. Last year, the program helped more than 800 households.

All those who receive assistance from Holiday Cheer are nominated by their social worker or case manager and do not sign up themselves. Staff ask that all donations be delivered to their sponsored household by Dec. 18.

Anyone who wishes to be a sponsor can complete the online sponsorship application form here. Those who have questions can reach out to Aryn Banks who oversees the program at aryn.banks@wakegov.com.

 

Close