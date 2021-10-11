Raleigh Pop-Up Retail Space For Women & Minorities

Local
Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) and StartUp at Wake Tech announce a new pop-up retail space and incubator program that is now accepting applications from potential tenants. This effort by DRA, StartUp at Wake Tech, and LM Restaurants is designed for minority and women-owned businesses and will increase the presence, inclusion, and equity of business ownership in Downtown Raleigh.

The program, called Pop-Up Shops at Martin Street, is in Downtown Raleigh at 17 E Martin Street. This storefront location will be available for pop-up retail tenants looking to share an affordable retail space with other up-and-coming retailers and test the Downtown Raleigh storefront market. As part of the program, pop-up tenants will receive monthly business counseling through StartUp at Wake Tech to support and grow their businesses.

“We are proud to offer this new program in our community that will both add new retailers to downtown and increase minority and female business ownership in downtown,” said Bill King, CEO & President of Downtown Raleigh Alliance. “This pop-up opportunity is another part of a larger effort to continue to make downtown a place for everyone, where local and diverse businesses can find opportunity.”

“These types of partnerships are so important for helping small retailers get traction in the marketplace and show a great example of the close-loop support we aim to provide,” said Katie Gailes, Director of StartUp at Wake Tech/Entrepreneurship Initiatives.

17 E Martin Street is positioned on a high-foot-traffic street within the center of Downtown Raleigh. The retail space is 1,230 square feet with floor-to-ceiling windows and high retail visibility. The space will be subdivided to accommodate two-to-four retail tenants at one time. The minimum lease term will be six months.

“We are excited to see the impact for retailers who want to be in Downtown Raleigh and the opportunity that a program like this provides at a much lower risk than if they had to open a space from scratch,” said Cherith Roberson, Director of StartUp at Wake Tech/Small Business Center.

Learn more about the program and how to apply at downtownraleigh.org/do-business/pop-up-shops.

Application deadline is Tuesday, October 19 at 5pm.

 

