Nick Cannon Promises to Pay Off Loan Debt to NC HBCU Students

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Where was Nick Cannon when I needed my student loan paid off. Recently, the multi-talented entertainer made a promise to pay off loan debt of seven students at HBCU’s, including three in North Carolina.

Students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T State University, Winston-Salem State University and other HCBU’s were guest on his nationally syndicated talk show on Monday. Cannon told the students their outstanding college debt would be paid when they graduate. The loan debt would be paid through a scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Mackenzie Estrep, a senior at Saint Augustine’s University and first-generation college student, told Cannon they work three jobs to help pay for tuition.

Sharandica Midcalf, a student at Winston-Salem State University, was homeless and basically told she wasn’t college material nor have the GPA to get into college. This motivated Midcalf to succeed as a first-generation college student.

And finally, Christian Kornegay overcame a learning disability and was accepted to North Carolina A&T University, where he’s working to become a professional host and entertainer.

Congrats and Good Luck!!!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: