Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nick Cannon Promises to Pay Off Loan Debt to NC HBCU Students

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Where was Nick Cannon when I needed my student loan paid off. Recently, the multi-talented entertainer made a promise to pay off loan debt of seven students at HBCU’s, including three in North Carolina.

Students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T State University, Winston-Salem State University and other HCBU’s were guest on his nationally syndicated talk show on Monday. Cannon told the students their outstanding college debt would be paid when they graduate. The loan debt would be paid through a scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Mackenzie Estrep, a senior at Saint Augustine’s University and first-generation college student, told Cannon they work three jobs to help pay for tuition.

Sharandica Midcalf, a student at Winston-Salem State University, was homeless and basically told she wasn’t college material nor have the GPA to get into college. This motivated Midcalf to succeed as a first-generation college student.

And finally, Christian Kornegay overcame a learning disability and was accepted to North Carolina A&T University, where he’s working to become a professional host and entertainer.

Congrats and Good Luck!!!

college , nick cannon , North Carolina A&T , Saint Augustine , student , student debt , University Education , Winston-Salem State University

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Jada And Willow Smith Both Reveal They’ve Considered…

 3 hours ago
03.08.52
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals

Nick Cannon Promises to Pay Off Loan Debt…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

New York City Announces Plans For Educational Reform…

 3 hours ago
03.23.52

Massachusetts White Man Arrested For Sending Racist And…

 4 hours ago
03.24.52

Serena William’s Daughter Gives Her A Fresh Makeup…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Tim Scott Lied About ‘Defund’ Language Killing Police…

 1 day ago
09.15.51

LeBron James Is Vaccinated But Also Hesitant To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Gerald Griggs Predicts R. Kelly Will…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
17 items

Twitter Once More Debates Idris Elba As James…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close