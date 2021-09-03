Duke Walk-In COVID Vaccine Clinics

Ready to get vaccinated? Duke Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment. We accept walk-ins for people age 12 and older who want the COVID vaccine.
If you are between the ages of 12 and 17, you must go to a clinic that is offering Pfizer. This is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for this age group. If you are between the ages of 12-15, a parent or guardian must accompany you to your appointment.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost. You do not need health insurance.
Upcoming Walk-In Clinics
Wheels Fun Park
715 N. Hoover Rd, Durham, NC 27703
- Saturday, September 11: 10:00am – 4:00pm (Pfizer)
Duke Clinic – Clinic 1J
40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710
- Ongoing Clinics: We are open for walk-ins every Monday through Friday at the following time:
- 9:00 am – 4:15 pm (Moderna and Pfizer)
Duke Raleigh Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic
Medical Office Building 9
3300 Executive Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609
- Ongoing Clinics: We are open for walk-ins every Monday and Wednesday at the following time:
- 8:00 am – 12:45pm (Pfizer)
If you would like to make an appointment, you can still do so by visiting our vaccine scheduling page.
Style Stalkin': These Celeb Ladies Ate Up These Looks And Left No Crumbs
Style Stalkin': These Celeb Ladies Ate Up These Looks And Left No Crumbs
1. Bresha Webb
1 of 7
2. Ashanti
2 of 7
3. Monica
3 of 7
4. Gabrielle Union
4 of 7
5. LaLa Anthony
5 of 7
6. Tamron Hall
6 of 7
7. Yung Miami
7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark