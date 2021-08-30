Your Favorite Murderer Is Ready To Come Back….Get Ready For “You”

CLOSE
We all wanted and needed our favorite shows to produce new seasons during quarantine, because, well…we didn’t have much to do but watch television. Well, at least one wish has been answered.
Netflix hit “You” is gearing up to come back to the small screen. The release date for season 3 of the creepy show is October 15th.
Get ready to see Joe in a completely different setting. He’s left New York behind and started a new life with his wife and newborn son on the left coast.
10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals
1. KEKE PALMER ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. KEKE PALMER AT THE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. KEKE PALMER AT THE AUDI CANADA, SOFIA AND WORLD CLASS POST-SCREENING EVENT FOT "HUSTLERS", 2019Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. KEKE PALMER AT THE ALEXANDER WANG + "HUSTLERS" SCREENING, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. KEKE PALMER AT THE ANGEL BALL, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. KEKE PALMER AT THE 11TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS GALA, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. KEKE PALMER AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. KEKE PALMER AT THE THROUGH HER LENS LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. KEKE PALMER AT THE TIME 100 NEXT EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark