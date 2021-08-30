Arts & Entertainment
Your Favorite Murderer Is Ready To Come Back….Get Ready For “You”

You on Netflix starring Penn Badgley

Source: Beth Dubber / Netflix

We all wanted and needed our favorite shows to produce new seasons during quarantine, because, well…we didn’t have much to do but watch television. Well, at least one wish has been answered.

Netflix hit “You” is gearing up to come back to the small screen. The release date for season 3 of the creepy show is October 15th.

 

Get ready to see Joe in a completely different setting. He’s left New York behind and started a new life with his wife and newborn son on the left coast.

 

 

Close