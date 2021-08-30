Your Favorite Murderer Is Ready To Come Back….Get Ready For “You”

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We all wanted and needed our favorite shows to produce new seasons during quarantine, because, well…we didn’t have much to do but watch television. Well, at least one wish has been answered.

Netflix hit “You” is gearing up to come back to the small screen. The release date for season 3 of the creepy show is October 15th.

Get ready to see Joe in a completely different setting. He’s left New York behind and started a new life with his wife and newborn son on the left coast.

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals 1. KEKE PALMER ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. KEKE PALMER AT THE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. KEKE PALMER AT THE AUDI CANADA, SOFIA AND WORLD CLASS POST-SCREENING EVENT FOT "HUSTLERS", 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. KEKE PALMER AT THE ALEXANDER WANG + "HUSTLERS" SCREENING, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. KEKE PALMER AT THE ANGEL BALL, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. KEKE PALMER AT THE 11TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. KEKE PALMER AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. KEKE PALMER AT THE THROUGH HER LENS LUNCHEON, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. KEKE PALMER AT THE TIME 100 NEXT EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals 10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals [caption id="attachment_3187462" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty[/caption] Watching Keke Palmer glow up is the ultimate inspiration. The child star went from small television roles to hosting the MTV Video Music Awards. Let’s not forget her time with the Good Morning America family. Her spirit, along with her desire to push the Black community forward, made this gig the perfect platform for her. Keke Palmer is a woman who isn’t afraid to use her voice. Whether it’s speaking up against social injustices or explaining the importance behind loving and acknowledging Black hair, she lets everyone know how she feels - unapologetically. When it comes to strong voices of our generation, Keke is part of the women holding the torch that advocates for equality, the protection of Black women, and basic human rights. Keke has also shown us a thing or two about fashion. She has never been afraid to push boundaries when it comes to what she wears. Whether it's on the red carpet, or for an Instagram photo, Miss Palmer knows how to set it off. Today, this young queen turns 28. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times she gave us style goals.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark