Durham Is Offering Booster Shots For Pfizer & Moderna

On Thursday, August 26, the Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPJ) will open its vaccination clinic from 9:00AM to 12:00PM to provide walk-in Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccinations for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals only, per CDC guidance. During these hours, the clinic will not offer first or second doses or provide vaccinations for people who are not moderately to severely immunocompromised. Per CDC guidance, individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and eligible for booster doses include people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
All people arriving to receive third doses should provide their vaccination cards indicating that they received both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination at least 28 days prior to their third dose.
At this time, booster vaccinations will be available through DCoDPH at our regular vaccination clinic (414 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701) only. These vaccinations are not available at our upcoming community vaccination events at this time. The vaccination clinic will close tomorrow at 12:00PM and reopen for its regular schedule on Monday, August 30 at 9:00AM. Additional information about booster vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals following tomorrow’s clinic will be shared in an upcoming news release.
