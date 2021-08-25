Local
Do You Have A Minority Or Women-Owned Business?

Queens Recognize Queen

Are you a minority business owner? Are you looking to expand your opportunities for exposure? Do you want more opportunities to increase your cash flow? If you answered “YES” to these questions, this information session is for you!

If your business is not certified, please join the City of Raleigh’s MWBE Program, NC DOA/HUB Office, and the NC DOT/DBE Office to learn the requirements and process to apply for certification.

Registration is free and open to the public. This is a recurring monthly event with multiple dates to select from. You may attend the event as many times as you would like.

Additional dates:

  • September 23, 2:30 PM
  • October 28, 2:30 PM

