Get Tested For COVID Before Or After Work In Orange County

COVID-19 testing hosted by the Orange County Health Department is done with no out of pocket cost (insurance will be billed). For those without insurance the tests are also available and are free. Testing is conducted by two different vendors, StarMed Healthcare and Optum. We do not require a doctors note/referral, and we will test everyone with or without symptoms. People of all ages can be tested. We have interpreters on site and capacity to do virtual interpretation.

***Testing events may be cancelled during inclement weather***

Weekday Testing Hillsborough:

COVID-19 testing is available every weekday Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm at Whitted Human Services Center at 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough NC 27278. Pre-registration is encouraged and may be done online. Select Orange County when registering: https://unityphm.com/campaigns/starmed

Starmed is doing both PCR and rapid tests.

Weekday Testing Chapel Hill:

COVID-19 testing is available every weekday Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3pm at Southern Human Services Center (SHSC) at 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Testing will take place in the large conference room inside the front entrance.

Pre-registration is encouraged and may be done online: https://lhi.care/covidtesting. You may also call 877-562-4850 to register.

Optum is only doing PCR tests. They will offer rapid tests soon.

There will be a few exceptions due to holidays, weather conditions, or other events.

