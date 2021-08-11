Wake County Needs Special Education Teachers – $3500 Incentive

CLOSE
Our district is now hiring Special Education teachers. We are looking for talented and compassionate educators who will support our students in meeting their Individual Education Program (IEP) goals. These teachers monitor and evaluate programs with students with disabilities, maintain confidentiality, and comply with all federal, state, and local laws, regulations, guidelines, and procedures related to the special education program in our district.
$3,500 Recruitment Incentive
Available for teachers hired between July 1 – Nov. 21, 2021
- $1,750 paid after first 3 months of employment
- $1,750 paid in November 2022 (if teacher is still employed as a Special Education teacher through October 31, 2022)
In this role, you will:
- Develop IEPs for students with disabilities; implement IEPs; and uses diagnostic information obtained from tests and other assessment procedures to update IEPs;
- Implement instructional strategies and progress monitoring tools to provide specially designed instruction;
- Assist students in completing the curriculum tasks to complete IEP goals;
- Employ a variety of teaching methods, strategies, accommodations and modifications to meet student needs;
- Monitor student behavior; maintain discipline in the classroom; deescalate inappropriate behavior; teach appropriate behavioral strategies;
- Evaluate student work and progress of assignments, address or adjust instruction to address concerns or educational needs of the student, and coordinate progress report grades and report card grades; and
- Attend student IEP meetings and serve as a collaborative team member. MORE DETAILS HERE
