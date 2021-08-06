Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Guess Which Mary J. Blige Tattoo Hurt Most & What She Binges

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mary J. Blige

Source: BWHI / Black Women’s Health Imperative

There are things we want to know about Mary J. Blige. Who was the first person she was starstruck around? Where’s the best place to listen to “No More Drama?” What was the last show she binged? Which tattoo was the most painful?

The “My Life” singer answers these questions and so many others with InStyle!

 

 

Tiffany Haddish Black Mitzvah - Arrivals

9 Black Celebrity MUA's That Should Be On You Radar

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Black Celebrity MUA's That Should Be On You Radar

Continue reading 9 Black Celebrity MUA’s That Should Be On You Radar

9 Black Celebrity MUA's That Should Be On You Radar

[caption id="attachment_3421302" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] It's not easy being a Black celebrity makeup artist in today's world. The saying, "Working twice as hard to get half as far" is a valid statement to most people who hold the profession. Although the playing field may seem diverse, their Caucasian counterparts have an advantage when it comes to booking work.  Besides the odds stacked against us, Black celebrity MUA’s have been able to make waves in the industry. From creating some of the industry’s most popular makeup brands to becoming Queen Bey’s go-to makeup artist (we see you Sir John), these creatives have played a role in redefining beauty standards while influencing the masses. In the spirit of providing you with inspiration, we've compiled a list of nine celebrity MUA's that you may want to follow. Whether you want to learn how to sculpt your brows seamlessly, perfect your blending skills, or anything in between, these Black celebrity MUA’s will show you the way. Read on to get familiar with the creme de la creme of the makeup world.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Mary J. Blige

Videos
Latest

Beyoncé Shows Off Her YeeHaw In The Latest…

 5 hours ago
08.06.21

Former GAP CEO Says Kanye West Shouldn’t Have…

 7 hours ago
08.06.21
9 items

9 Black Celebrity MUA’s That Should Be On…

 8 hours ago
08.06.21

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go…

 1 day ago
08.05.21

Aaliyah & Blackground Records’ Catalog To Finally Hit…

 1 day ago
08.05.21

Daughter Of Dr. Dre Says She’s Homeless, Claims…

 1 day ago
08.05.21

The Sky’s Have Not Been Friendly, Frontier Taped…

 1 day ago
08.05.21

Prayers: Comedian Tony Baker’s 21-Year-Old Son Passes Away

 1 day ago
08.05.21

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

 2 days ago
08.04.21

#BlackTwitter Agrees Sheek Louch Is Still Fine AF

 2 days ago
08.04.21
Close