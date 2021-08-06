Guess Which Mary J. Blige Tattoo Hurt Most & What She Binges

CLOSE
There are things we want to know about Mary J. Blige. Who was the first person she was starstruck around? Where’s the best place to listen to “No More Drama?” What was the last show she binged? Which tattoo was the most painful?
The “My Life” singer answers these questions and so many others with InStyle!
9 Black Celebrity MUA's That Should Be On You Radar
9 photos Launch gallery
9 Black Celebrity MUA's That Should Be On You Radar
1. Sir John
Source:Courtesy of Sir John's Instagram 1 of 9
2. Michael Anthony
Source:Courtesy of Michael Anthony's Instagram 2 of 9
3. Scott Osbourne
Source:Courtesy of Scott Osbourne's Instagram 3 of 9
4. Pat McGrath
Source:Courtesy of Pat McGrath's Instagram 4 of 9
5. Sheika Daley
Source:Courtesy of Sheika Daley's Instagram 5 of 9
6. Danessa Myricks
Source:Courtesy of Danessa Myricks' Instagram 6 of 9
7. Sam Fine
Source:Courtesy of Sam Fine's Instagram 7 of 9
8. Porsche Cooper
Source:Courtesy of Porsche Copper's Instagram 8 of 9
9. Mali Magic
Source:Courtesy of Mali Magic's Instagram 9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark