Virtual Info Session For Potential Wake County School Bus Drivers This Week

The Wake County Public School System is hiring full-time and substitute bus drivers! Reliable and safety-minded individuals who qualify and are able to obtain the NC Commercial Drivers License (CDL) and P&S Endorsement (Passengers and School Bus) are encouraged to apply by submitting an application.

If you are hired, expect:

  • a competitive wage package
  • schedule options
  • paid training
  • vacation time
  • holiday pay
  • health insurance
  • NC Retirement for full-time (30 hours and up) drivers
  • daily guarantee on pay
  • a great working environment!

Qualifications

  • Must be 18 years old.
  • Must possess a valid NC driver’s license.
  • Must have had a valid driver’s license for a minimum of two years.

Within past 12 months

  • No conviction of any moving violation
  • No pending charge of any moving violation
  • No more than one charge of any moving violation, regardless of disposition

Within past 60 months

  • No more than three charges of moving violations of any kind
  • No conviction of a moving violation combined with any other charge of a moving violation
  • No charge of DWI or DUI
  • No charge for reckless driving
  • No charge for passing a stopped school bus

Within past 10 years

  • No suspension or revocation of the driving privilege, other than for such status offenses as lapsed insurance, failure to appear in court, and failure to comply with out-of-state citation; provided that there be no more than one suspension or revocation for such status offenses within the past 10-years.

Indefinite

  • No more than one charge of DWI or DUI

Anyone who meets the above requirements and is interested in becoming a school bus driver for the Wake County Public School System may apply by filling out a WCPSS job application form.

Application materials

  • Employment Application
  • Provide a minimum of one supervisory reference on your application. References are automatically sent an electronic survey to complete on your behalf upon submission of the online application.
  • Do not mail paper documents to Human Resources.

Salary schedules

Questions? Please call (919) 694-8484

 

