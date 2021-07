List Of The Weekend Community Events

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Thank you for sharing your community events that are free and open to the public in efforts to assist those in need in our neighborhoods. Here are a list of events that was shared this week. To post your own event go to our community calendar or email Melissa Wade at mwade@radio-one.com.

SAT JULY 31 ST AT 1PM. ZUMBA FEST 2021….MUSIC AND DANCE FESTIVAL SUPPORTING,BLACK OWN BUSINESS: HAIR, BARBER, CLOTHING &; DESIGN MAKEUP AND JEWELRY. ZUMBA AND HIP HOP,POP – DORTHEA DIX(WILLIAMS PARK -1800 UMSTEAD DRIVE IN RALEIGH

AT 9AM “IT’S DOABLE INC. HAVING A BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY AND FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT ST. AUGUSTINE UNIVERSITY – 1315 OAKWOOD AVE. IN RALEIGH. DRIVE THROUGH EVENT AND CHILD MUST BE PRESENT TO GET SCHOOL SUPPLIES SAT JULY 31ST 10AM – 4PM … COMMUNITY FUN FEST EXTRAVAGANZA WITH FOOD, VACCINATIONS AND FUN. AT WD HILL RECREATION CENTER – 1308 FAYETTEVILLE ST. IN DURHAM. COME ENJOY FREE FOOD, FUN, AND ENTERTAINMENT WITH WALK UP VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE – NO APPOINTMENTS NECESSARY – 2ND SHOT AVAILBEL TOO… ALL VACCINES AVAILABLE: PFIXER, J&J, AND MODERNA. GO TO COVERNC.UNCH.UNC.EDU AND ENTER PARTNER CODE “BULLS” TO REQUEST AN APPOINTMENT.- FOR MORE INFO. CALL 919-381-8519 OR GO TO BELIEVERSUNITEDFORPROGRESS.ORG

