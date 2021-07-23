Coronavirus
Wake County Is Taking The Vaccine Door-To-Door

Wake County Public Health is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine outreach strategy to include bringing vaccinations directly to homes. For weeks, teams have been working to educate residents about vaccines with door-to-door canvassing efforts, partnering with Southeastern Healthcare of NC and El Centro Hispano. Now, clinical personnel from WakeMed Physician Practices are joining those teams, on standby to administer free shots to eligible residents who would like one.

Using Census tract data to identify low vaccination areas in Wake County, these outreach teams are working to increase vaccine intake at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Public Health staff, community health workers and vaccinators are able to take time to have one-on-one conversations with residents, provide education and answer any questions they might have prior to making the decision to get vaccinated.

Everyone 12 and older is eligible for a vaccine. About 70% of that eligible population in Wake County has received at least one dose, but there are still areas of the community where vaccination rates are only in the 30% range. Community partners and health experts say that’s why this kind of work is critically important.

The teams will provide both first and second doses to eligible residents during canvassing efforts. Wake County Public Health is not providing on-demand vaccine services at this time, however residents who are homebound or have limited mobility can request at-home vaccination appointments through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services At-Home Vaccination Request Form.

 

 

