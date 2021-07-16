Local
Want To Teach Virtual Academy In Wake County?

Do you know someone who would like to teach in Virtual Academy?

Candidates interested in teaching in the WCPSS Virtual Academy can attend our online information session on July 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. to learn more about the hiring process, contracts, job expectations, work schedules, benefits and more. Participants must register to receive a link to join the session next week. Learn more and apply at https://www.wcpss.net/virtualacademyjobs.

 

