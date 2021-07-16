Want To Teach Virtual Academy In Wake County?

CLOSE
Do you know someone who would like to teach in Virtual Academy?
Candidates interested in teaching in the WCPSS Virtual Academy can attend our online information session on July 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. to learn more about the hiring process, contracts, job expectations, work schedules, benefits and more. Participants must register to receive a link to join the session next week. Learn more and apply at https://www.wcpss.net/virtualacademyjobs.
5 Nude Lipsticks All Black Women Should Add To Their Makeup Collection
1. Charlotte Tilbury Wedding BellesSource:Charlotte Tilbury 1 of 5
2. Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick in Brand NudeSource:Mented cosmetics 2 of 5
3. MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah Try Again LipstickSource:Amazon 3 of 5
4. Pat McGrath Labs MATTETRANCE LIPSTICK in Flesh 3Source:Pat McGrath Labs 4 of 5
5. Nyx Cosmetics Lip Lingerie in TeddySource:Nyx Cosmetics 5 of 5
