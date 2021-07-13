Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Benji Brown Shares How He Came Up With The Characters KiKi & Fat Tasha [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

If you’ve been listening to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a while, you’ve heard KiKi and Fat Tasha.  Benji Brown is the voice behind your favorite characters!  Rickey realized he’s never formally introduced him so Benji shares his story. Hear his comedy journey, how he came up with the KiKi character, and what’s coming up for his career.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] “In My Feelings” is a great song but it’s about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K’yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake’s song too. K’yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She’s the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K’yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

Benji Brown Shares How He Came Up With The Characters KiKi & Fat Tasha [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New…
 5 hours ago
07.13.21
Halle Bailey Wraps Up Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’…
 7 hours ago
07.13.21
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours To Vote…
 21 hours ago
07.13.21
Kirk Franklin Surprised With A Gold Plaque For…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
8 items
Happy Birthday Charlie Murphy: From ‘CB4’ To ‘Chappelle’s…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
‘Whitey On The Moon’: Gil Scott-Heron’s Poem Resonates…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
15 items
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Jodie Turner-Smith Looks Regal In A Custom Gucci…
 4 days ago
07.09.21
Close