Off-Duty Flight Attendant Becomes Unruly On Plane

Plane

An off-duty flight attendant had to be subdued on a Delta flight to Georgia on Friday. The man made an announcement about putting on oxygen masks and, according to passengers, attempted to open a door to the plane. Delta is disputing this account.

The flight was diverted to Oklahoma City and the man was taken into custody.

In a statement, Delta said that “the aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement.”

 

 

