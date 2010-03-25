CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Monica’s “Still Standing” To Debut At #1

0 reads
Leave a comment

Monica’s sixth studio album, “Still Standing” is close to selling 100K units on the first day!! According to Hits Daily Double, Monica is projected to sell 165-200K in the first week and she could give teen idol Justin Bieber a serious run for the #1 spot.

Monica is celebrating her 15th year in the music industry- having released her first album “Miss Thang” back in 1995. The Grammy Award winning singer has released 6 albums and sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Monica performs on 106 & Park

Monica’s promo pics

Monica , sales , Still Standing

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close