Monica’s “Still Standing” To Debut At #1

Monica’s sixth studio album, “Still Standing” is close to selling 100K units on the first day!! According to Hits Daily Double, Monica is projected to sell 165-200K in the first week and she could give teen idol Justin Bieber a serious run for the #1 spot.

Monica is celebrating her 15th year in the music industry- having released her first album “Miss Thang” back in 1995. The Grammy Award winning singer has released 6 albums and sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Monica performs on 106 & Park

Monica’s promo pics