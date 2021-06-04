Check Out This Vaccine Clinic In Knightdale On June 11th

Coronavirus
The Town of Knightdale is proud to partner with Advance Community Health to provide a vaccine clinic on Friday, 6/11 at Knightdale Town Hall.
Location: 950 Steeple Square Ct, Knightdale, NC 27545
Date: Friday, June 11, 2021
Time: 10AM – 4PM! Walks ups welcome!
Which vaccine will I receive?
You will receive the Moderna vaccine.
When will I receive my second dose?
Your second dose appointment will be scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Knightdale Town Hall! Your appointment will be at the SAME TIME as your first dose appointment.
Am I eligible to sign up?
Everyone is eligible to sign up! Please note that the Moderna vaccine is not approved for individuals under the age of 18.
What do I need to bring to my appointment?
If you’re able, please download, print and fill out this FULL REGISTRATION FORM and bring it with you to your vaccination appointment. This is not required but can help you save time during your appointment!
How early should I arrive for my appointment?
Please DO NOT arrive more than 5 minutes before your appointment. Arriving at your scheduled appointment time will help us to maintain social distancing protocol and ensure your appointment runs smoothly.
How do I sign up for an appointment?
Please register on the Advance website — or give Advance a call at 919-833-3111.
What if I’m unable to pre-register?
No worries! Walk ups are welcome at this event!
Advance Community Health is a non-profit, Community Health Center in Wake and Franklin counties with a mission to provide primary care services to all. It is their mission to deliver quality, compassionate primary health care – every patient, every time – in response to the needs of our communities. Advance Community Health offers a variety of services including medical care for all ages, dental, diabetes and nutrition counseling, behavioral health services, an onsite discount pharmacy and more!

 

Close