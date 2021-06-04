Check Out This Vaccine Clinic In Knightdale On June 11th

Your second dose appointment will be scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Knightdale Town Hall! Your appointment will be at the SAME TIME as your first dose appointment.
Am I eligible to sign up?
Everyone is eligible to sign up! Please note that the Moderna vaccine is not approved for individuals under the age of 18.
What do I need to bring to my appointment?
If you’re able, please download, print and fill out this FULL REGISTRATION FORM and bring it with you to your vaccination appointment. This is not required but can help you save time during your appointment!
How early should I arrive for my appointment?
Please DO NOT arrive more than 5 minutes before your appointment. Arriving at your scheduled appointment time will help us to maintain social distancing protocol and ensure your appointment runs smoothly.
How do I sign up for an appointment?
Please register on the Advance website — or give Advance a call at 919-833-3111.
What if I’m unable to pre-register?
No worries! Walk ups are welcome at this event!
Advance Community Health is a non-profit, Community Health Center in Wake and Franklin counties with a mission to provide primary care services to all. It is their mission to deliver quality, compassionate primary health care – every patient, every time – in response to the needs of our communities. Advance Community Health offers a variety of services including medical care for all ages, dental, diabetes and nutrition counseling, behavioral health services, an onsite discount pharmacy and more!
These 10 Brands Are Giving Back To The LGBTQ+ Community For Pride 2021
June kicks off the LGTBQ+ pride celebrations! For the next 30 days, get ready to be overwhelmed by every color of the rainbow, as those who are out and proud celebrate their rights to be who they were created to be.
Major brands use Pride month as a way to show their support for the community. In addition to marketing items that show the various LGBTQ+ flags, they've also decided to donate the proceeds to a bunch of organizations that help displaced members of the community acquired shelter, education, healthcare, and much more.
If you want to do some intentional spending to help out the LGBTQ+ population, then you'll want to pay close attention to this post. I've complied a list of 10 brands who will donate most, if not all, of their proceeds to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community.
