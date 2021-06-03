Durham July 4th Weekend Laser Light Show

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Come on out for a patriotic holiday-themed laser light show. Enjoy the show from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own chairs and sit in front of your vehicle.

Event Details

Saturday, July 3 & Sunday, July 4

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Gates open at 8 p.m.

Durham County Memorial Stadium Parking Lot, 750 Stadium Drive

These events are rain or shine, but if the weather is too severe we will reschedule to Monday, July 5.

Event Registration

This is a free event, but preregistration is required. Reserve your parking spot online beginning Monday, June 7 at 9 a.m., only one reservation is needed per car.

Volunteer

Learn more about our July 4th Weekend Laser Light Show volunteer opportunities through ivolunteer.

Important Safety Information

You must remain in your car or in front of your car unless you are visiting a food truck or the restroom. While outdoor mask use is no longer required, it is still recommended — especially in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Inclement Weather

The July 4th Weekend Laser Light Shows are rain or shine, but if the weather is too severe we will reschedule to Monday, July 5.

Events may be canceled in the case of severe inclement weather. Cancellation updates will be posted on this page, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Event status updates can also be accessed by calling the weather line at 919-560-4636, and pressing Number 8.

Event Contact

For event information, email Kristin Perez or call 919-560-4355. More details here.

