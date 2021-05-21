Free Vaccines This Weekend For 12+ At Dorthea Dix Park

WHAT: Vaccine on the Green to Bring Summer Back; offering free Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up. No ID required.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 22; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 23. Appointments are available here and walk-ins are welcome! A second dose will be offered at Dix Campus on June 12 or at WakeMed.
WHERE: Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh, NC (Adams Building parking lot and field)
WHY: COVID-19 vaccines are our best shot to bring back summer and get everyone safely back to the people, places and activities they love. Learn more about these life-saving vaccines by visiting YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Need a ride? Qualified residents call: 919-212-7005 GoWake Access Transportation or 1-844-771-RIDE for Ride United transportation provided by Lyft.
'Run The World' Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers
